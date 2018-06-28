Public to Voice Concerns on Road Improvements

The corner of Broadway and Stadium is the beginning site for the improvements that could run down Stadium to Interstate-70.

The stretch of road sees 25,000 vehicles a day and a city study expects that number to double by 2030.

The City Council feels improving street and storm sewer conditions is important, but the improvements involve businesses and residents along the road.

PedNet, a Columbia non-profit organization says it wants to see bike paths along stadium to make sure the Columbia road is pedestrian and bike friendly.

Michelle Windmoller says, "Things that are done, you know by the city, by the state and using tax dollars should be available for everyone. Everyone should be able to use the roads whether they're a pedestrian, a wheelchair user, a bicycle rider...they belong tot he public."

The design for a new garage at Fifth and Walnust was a hot debate topic Monday evening. Residents were supportive of the garage but the City Council was cautious. However, Stuart Keeler's design passed six to one.

This is the second public hearing on the improvements, the first was last month.