Public warned to stay out of Meramec River due to sewage

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has advised people to stay out of the Meramec River due to sewage.

Signs have been placed along the river from Fenton to the Mississippi River, warning people to avoid contact with the water.

Operations at the Fenton Wastewater Treatment Plant were knocked offline in December due to record flooding. District spokesman Sean Hadley said the Fenton plant will continue releasing untreated sewage into the Meramec until it can be repaired. Repairs to the plant are expected to take months.

Anyone who does come into contact with the river along that stretch is advised to immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water.