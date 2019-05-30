Public Water District #10 Lifts Boil Advisory

BOONE COUNTY - The Public Water Supply District #10 of Boone County lifted the Boil Advisory for the following roads:

West of Highway 63 on HWY 124 West towards Harrisburg

Hopper Road

Oak Grove School Road

Old #7

Blakemore Road

Williams Road

Maiden Road

For more information, contact the Public Water Supply District No. 10 of Boone County at 573-682-5314.