Public Water District #10 Lifts Boil Advisory

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Friday, December 14 2012 Dec 14, 2012 Friday, December 14, 2012 8:53:00 AM CST December 14, 2012 in Continuous News
Source: Public Water Supply District No. 10
By: KOMU 8 Staff

BOONE COUNTY - The Public Water Supply District #10 of Boone County lifted the Boil Advisory for the following roads: 

 

  • West of Highway 63 on HWY 124 West towards Harrisburg
  • Hopper Road 
  • Oak Grove School Road 
  • Old #7 
  • Blakemore Road 
  • Williams Road 
  • Maiden Road 
For more information, contact the Public Water Supply District No. 10 of Boone County at 573-682-5314.

 

