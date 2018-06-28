Public Works prepares for anticipated snow

COLUMBIA - There is a chance of snow in the forecast, just in time for the holidays and the City of Columbia is doing what it can to best prepare.

In preparation, crews have pre-treated bridges, intersections, inclines and curves on the designated snow routes.

Columbia Public Works spokesperson Barry Dalton says there is a crew on stand by to respond if necessary.

Holiday traveler Gus Moody says the city should be well-prepared this year.

"We've had a really mild winter so far, and so they've had plenty of time to prepare," Moody said.

He says during inclement weather last December roads were unsafe for all drivers.

"I think last year, there was possibly a little bit of a debacle in the management end, but I think they've learned from their mistakes last year."