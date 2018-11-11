Public Works Repairs Sidewalks With Job Point

COLUMBIA - The Public Works Street Division repaired the sidewalk on Eighth and Broadway on Wednesday with the help of crews from Job Point. Job Point is a Columbia agency that helps people prepare to enter the workforce through both career counseling and job placement assistance.

Columbia's public works department is also counting on the help of local high school students for this summer's list of community repairs. Jill Stedem, the department's public information specialist, explained that while Job Point has just become involved this summer, high school students have been lending a hand for the past two summers.

Bill Watkins, the Columbia city manager at the time, arranged for the department to work with high school students three years ago upon realizing the need for some extra hands to make necessary sidewalk repairs. But the city isn't the only one benefitting from the arrangement.

Both the students and those involved with Job Point are able to train with different equipment and further their construction skills. Stedem said the program is an opportunity for people to possibly find further employment and give back to the community at the same time.

Repairs began on the summer projects this week and will include things like minor street repairs, mowing projects, and, mainly, repairs to damaged sidewalks throughout the community and residential areas. The high school students will be joining crews next week to complete projects for the remainder of the summer.