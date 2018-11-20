Pujols Decision Can Wait For Champion Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Albert Pujols tried to give away nothing during the celebration, tried to stay in the moment. But what a moment it was.



Getting another taste of that championship feeling might well tip the scales a bit in favor of the St. Louis Cardinals when it comes time to talk contract.



The Cardinals finished off the Texas Rangers in Game 7 on Friday night in one of the most unlikely comebacks in major league history. Hundreds of fans savoring the victory peacefully roamed the downtown streets well into the night.



On Sunday, the team will bask in adulation again with a late-afternoon victory parade. In 2006, when the Cardinals also won the title, the team estimated that 300,000 to a half-milllion people lined the streets.