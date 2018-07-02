Pujols makes spring debut for Angels in 6-1 loss to Royals

2 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, March 06 2016 Mar 6, 2016 Sunday, March 06, 2016 5:31:46 PM CST March 06, 2016 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Albert Pujols was hitless in three at-bats during his spring training debut, and the Los Angeles Angels lost 6-1 on Sunday to the defending World Series champion Kansas City Royals.

In his first at-bat, Pujols — who is coming back from offseason foot surgery — popped to shortstop with runners on first and third and one out. He hit into a double play his second time up, then grounded out in his final turn at the plate.

For the Royals, Raul Mondesi drove in two runs with a bloop single in the fifth, an inning in which Kansas City stole three bases. Dusty Coleman tripled home a run in the seventh.

Alex Gordon went 1 for 3 and Lorenzo Cain was 0 for 3.

Mike Trout went 0 for 2 with a walk for the Angels.

 

