Pujols Returns to St. Louis Area for Funeral

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Albert Pujols has made a quiet trip back to the St. Louis area to pay respects to a friend.

KMOX Radio reports that Pujols was in Shrewsbury Thursday for the funeral of Bradley Feldt, a 30-year-old with Down Syndrome. Pujols got to know Bradley through his Pujols Foundation.

Bradley's mother says Pujols visited with several Down Syndrome children at a reception after the funeral.

Pujols did not announce he was returning to the St. Louis area. The longtime Cardinal star signed with the Angels earlier in the offseason, weeks after helping lead St. Louis to the World Series title.

 

