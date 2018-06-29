Pujols Still Has Three $200 Million Offers to Pick From

ST. LOUIS - Even though the Marlins pulled their 10-year proposal after being told they were out of the mix, Albert Pujols still has three offers worth $200 million or more on the table, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports.

It contradicts a lot of the info that's out there, but given that Nightengale has been on top of the Pujols saga since the first baseman and the Cardinals were negotiating last winter, his report is not to be taken lightly.

ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick is also reporting that Pujols is negotiating with clubs other than the Cardinals. And he did use the plural, so he doesn't just mean the Cubs.

The consensus is that Pujols will return to the Cardinals, with Bill Madden reporting earlier that the two sides were merely "a few million dollars apart" on a 10-year contract. The general belief is that they're offering $20 million-$22 million per year in their proposal. The Cubs may well be in the $25 million-$30 million range, but they weren't wanting to commit for longer than five or six years.

If there's a third big offer out there, it might have come from the Angels or Rangers.