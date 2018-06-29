Pujols to Take Legal Action Against Accuser

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols says he's taking legal action against Jack Clark after the former baseball star accused him of taking performance-enhancing drugs.

The injured Los Angeles Angels' slugger released a statement Friday night, saying: "I am currently in the process of taking legal action against Jack Clark and his employers at WGNU 920AM."

Clark said Pujols' former trainer, Chris Mihlfeld, told him 10 years ago that Mihlfeld "shot him up."

Pujols is sidelined by a partially torn plantar fascia in his left foot. He's in his second season with the Angels after 11 years in St. Louis.