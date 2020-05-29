Pulaski County Deputies perform water rescue

PULASKI COUNTY - Pulaski County Deputies performed a water rescue on Monday, May 18 at Spring Road, near the Gasconade Hills Resort, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officers found a pickup truck in the water, with one subject sitting in the bed of the truck, and one on the bank out of the water.

According to the release, the subject in the truck then waded through the water to the opposite bank of the deputies that had arrived.

The Tri-County Fire Department, Waynesville Rural Fire Department, and Laclede County Sheriff’s Department all assisted, according to the release.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department warns of low water crossings and asks drivers to take other routes and not to cross any road covered in water.

The following levels have been reported as of 2:15 p.m. on May 18: