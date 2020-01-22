Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing
PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department rescued a female driver from her car stuck in a low water crossing on the east side of Riverside Road on Sunday.
The Sheriff's Department said in a press release that a female driver went off the roadway and her vehicle landed in knee-level water.
Two deputies arrived on the scene and lifted the female out of the vehicle. She was evaluated by medics and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
