Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing

1 day 21 hours 19 minutes ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:08:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department rescued a female driver from her car stuck in a low water crossing on the east side of Riverside Road on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Department said in a press release that a female driver went off the roadway and her vehicle landed in knee-level water.

Two deputies arrived on the scene and lifted the female out of the vehicle. She was evaluated by medics and transported to a local hospital for treatment.  

