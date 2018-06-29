Pulaski County deputies: woman with apparent gunshot wound in stable condition

PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies early Monday morning discovered a 21-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the right arm, the department said.

The sheriff's department responded to the 16000 block of Huntington Road in St. Robert.

The woman was transported to a Springfield hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday, the sheriff's department said.

Detectives were asking any eyewitnesses to call the department's tip line at 573-774-7948.