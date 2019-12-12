Pulaski County in search of suspect who fled on foot

Austin Tabor

COLUMBIA - Pulaski County Deputies are looking for Austin Tabor after receiving several calls about stolen vehicles Sunday.

At 8 a.m. on December 7, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle near an abandoned building in the 25000 block of Rio Road. Rex Becker, the passenger, exited the vehicle. The driver, believed to be Tabor, fled the scene in the vehicle after failing to put the vehicle in park. The car appeared to be reported stolen out of Newton County.

The vehicle was found later in an overgrown field, with Tabor appearing to have fled on foot. Tabor was wanted for an active warrant out of Pulaski County.

He has not been located at the time of the press release.

Authorities located four syringes and a metal spoon with white residue on Becker, according to the Press Release. Becker was transported to the Pulaski County Jail.

Pulaski Country Sheriff's Department received three separate calls about vehicles stolen in the area of North Highway 133, Rio Road and Rodeo Road. All three vehicles have been returned to the owners.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Department said, "Please remember to remove keys and any valuable belongings from your vehicles, and always lock the vehicle doors."

If you have any information in regards to Austin Tabor whereabouts, please notify your local law enforcement or Pulaski County Sheriff's Department.