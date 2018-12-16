Pulaski County sheriff closes human remains investigation

WAYNESVILLE — Pulaski County Sheriff Ronald Long will advise detectives investigating a discovery of an adolescent's remains to close the case.

In a weekly newsletter, the sheriff says the case, opened after the remains were found south of Dixon in October 2013, will be closed due to a lack of additional leads, absence of evidence for homicide and a dead-end result from attempts at forensic analysis.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department sent the remains to the Department of Physics at the University of Arizona-Tucson for analysis. Forensic scientists at the university used radiocarbon-based technology to determine the remains were that of a child between 10 and 12 years old, but that the child had died more than 45 years ago.