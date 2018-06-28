Pulaski officers show signs of overdose after being exposed to heroin

WAYNESVILLE - Two men are charged with drug violations in a case that sent two Pulaski County correctional officers to the hospital with signs of a heroin overdose. The sheriff's department laid out the details on its Facebook page.

The post said the suspects were being booked into the Pulaski County Jail and one tried to throw a baggie to the other. The correctional officers moved in to seize the bag and it burst open, exposing them to a brown powdery substance, the post said.

The sheriff's department said the two officers began showing the traditional signs of an overdose and were taken to a hospital.

The post said the remainder of the substance was tested and was found to be heroin.

Dedric Overton and Corey Overton were charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Both bonded out of jail.