Pump and Run leads to 2 County, 100 MPH Chase

COLUMBIA- Jefferson City Police, Cole County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol all pursued a single vehicle after the driver left the Fast Lane Conveniece Store in Ashland without paying for gas. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the attendant attempted to stop the driver, 50-year-old Ronald Joseph Renig, and was nearly struck by the car as Renig drove away.

A Jefferson City Police Officer located the vehicle at 10:01 a.m. in the 1900 block on Industrial Drive. The officer reportedly tried to stop the vehicle but Renig sped from the area. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, he continued on to several different roads at a high rate of speed and with total disregard for the safety of other drivers. Cole County deputies joined the chase near Russelville. After the vehicle entered Moniteau County, a Missouri Highway Patrol officer was able to successfully deploy stop spikes to deflate the tires of the vehicle. The driver reportedly continued about one more mile and then stopped.

Officers from all three agencies boxed Renig in, and he rammed into a JCPD vehicle, causing moderate damage. Renig refused to get out of his vehicle, forcing officers to break a window and remove him from his car.

Renig is currently in Cole County jail pending multiple charges related to the pursuit and possible charges from Boone County for the initial incident in Ashland.