Punto Lifts Red Birds Past Braves in Extras

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Nick Punto hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning after Albert Pujols' two-run single tied it an inning earlier and the St. Louis Cardinals kept its faint postseason hopes alive with a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Pujols had three hits and his hit just inside the first base line with two outs in the ninth ended Craig Kimbrel's streak of 25 consecutive saves.

Pujols is batting .298 and has 87 RBIs with 18 games to go. He's batted .300 with 100 RBIs each of his 11 seasons.

Matt Holliday and Lance Berkman singled off Scott Linebrink (4-3) to start the 10th. After a sacrifice and intentional walk Punto ended it with a line drive to center.