Puppies Take Over Mojos

COLUMBIA - The Central Humane Society hosted a dog adoption event at Forest Park outside of Mojos on Sunday. The humane society hosted the event, called Dogs and Puppies Galore, with the hope of pairing dogs with loving families.

The event not only had dozens of available dogs, but also offered live music, pizza and face painting. Shelter Relations Coordinator Colin LaVaute said it was a fun way to find dogs a home.

"It's kinda evolved into something more than just an adoption event with the live music and what not so it has been a great time so far and we plan to do it again next year."

15 dogs had been adopted by mid day and LaVaute said he expected even more pets to find homes by the time the event wrapped up.

The shelter said it hopes people will consider adoption first when they begin thinking about getting a new pet.