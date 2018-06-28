Purdue Assistant Lusk Takes Over at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri State has hired Purdue's Paul Lusk as its men's basketball coach, plucking the top assistant from Matt Painter's staff. The move Friday comes one day after Painter spurned overtures from Missouri by agreeing to an eight-year contract to stay with the Boilermakers.

Lusk replaces Cuonzo Martin, another former Purdue assistant who is taking over at Tennessee. Lusk will be introduced during a news

conference Saturday on the Missouri State campus.

Lusk joined the Boilermakers' coaching staff under Gene Keady for the 2004-05 season and continued to serve under Painter. He helped them to five consecutive NCAA tournaments, two regional semifinals and both a regular-season Big Ten title and a Big Ten tournament title.