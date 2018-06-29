Purse Snatcher In STL Galleria

RICHMOND HEIGHTS (AP) - Investigators are using mall surveillance video to try and track down a man who snatched a woman's purse at the St. Louis Galleria, then struck her with his pickup. It happened Saturday night. The victim works at the mall. She was waiting for a ride when the man approached her and asked for a light for his cigarette, then grabbed the purse and ran back to his truck. The victim ran after him, got elbowed in the face, then was struck by the side of the truck. She is hospitalized in stable condition.