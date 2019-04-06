Pursuing Officer, Suspect Fall Off Bluff

It happened last night after officers tried to stop a car. The driver led officers on a chase, before crashing his car. He then fled on foot. Police used a Tazer stun gun to stop the suspect. They then took him to a Branson hospital, where he was treated and released. As they were leaving the hospital, he tried to escape again. First he jumped a fence, and then he climbed a cliff behind the building. An officer went after him, and both men fell off of the bluff. Authorities say the suspect was not injured. But the officer suffered a compound fracture to his leg. The suspect was arrested again. He's jailed in Taney County jail on a failure to appear warrant, pending additional charges.