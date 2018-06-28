Push to raise Kansas City's minimum wage to $15 hits snag

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A push by religious and civil rights leaders to raise Kansas City's minimum wage to $15 by 2020 hits a snag when the city's attorney says state law doesn't allow such a move.

City Councilman Jermaine Reed introduced a proposal that would increase the minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 1, then an additional $1.25 each of the next four years.

The Kansas City Star reports supporters insist it's the city's moral duty to help pull people out of poverty.

But City Attorney Bill Geary told the council's Planning, Zoning and Economic Committee on Wednesday that Missouri law forbids cities from mandating any level of pay that exceeds the state's minimum wage.

The committee postponed a vote on the measure for at least a week.