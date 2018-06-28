Putting The "MU" In "Music"

"I decided to come to this to get a feel for the campus and just to better my playing," said camper Spencer Orr. "We play so much; it's the most playing I've done in two weeks combined."

"I think that part of the trick to Mizzou Band Camp is keeping them occupied all the time," said camp counselor Jamie Burditt.

"It is very busy; it's about a twelve to fourteen hour day," said Orr. "The sun rises and its down before we're out."

"They're constantly playing or learning about music from the time they get up to the time they go to bed," said Michael Knight, MU Bands Director.

"I originally wanted to play the trumpet, but my band director shoved a flute in my direction and here I am today still playing it," said Orr. "I am glad that I play the flute. I'm number one at my school and i like it a lot."

"Our first goal is to help students become better musicians and the experiences here allow them to grow," said Knight.

"We're playing some very challenging pieces of music and I'm learning new things every day," said Orr. "My favorite part would be the classes, the class sessions. I'm taking jazz 'improv' and jazz band and I'm learning a lot in there."

"My favorite thing probably is the growth of the students over the course of the week," said Knight.

"Challenging myself is what this camp has taught me to do," said Orr. "This camp has helped motivate me."

The school of music offers a camp for middle school students as well.