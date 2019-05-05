Qatar Eyes MU Journalism
The nation's oldest journalism school is negotiating with a government-backed foundation in Qatar to add a branch campus in the capital city of Doha. Missouri would join campuses of Cornell, Texas A&M, Carnegie Mellon, Virginia Commonwealth and Georgetown at Education City, a sprawling desert complex overseen by the wife of the country's monarch. MU Chancellor Brady Deaton and system President Elson Floyd will meet next week with officials of the Qatar Foundation. Efforts to lure the university to the wealthy Middle East nation began in late 2004 after Missouri Sen. Jim Talent visited U.S. troops there. Qatar is home to the Al-Jazeera TV network and one of the world's largest natural gas reserves.
