QB Feeley Starts for Rams, RB Choice for Cowboys

7 years 4 months 11 hours ago Sunday, October 23 2011 Oct 23, 2011 Sunday, October 23, 2011 3:14:00 PM CDT October 23, 2011 in Football
Source: The Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas - A.J. Feeley is to start at quarterback for the St. Louis Rams and Tashard Choice at running back for the Dallas Cowboys because of injuries to starters knocked out by high ankle sprains.

The Rams ruled out Sam Bradford on Saturday, making Feeley a starter for the first time since 2007.

Choice replaces Felix Jones. The Cowboys also have a change at left guard, with Montrae Holland -- signed Tuesday -- taking over for Bill Nagy. Nagy is out for the year with a broken ankle.

Also inactive for Dallas are quarterback Stephen McGee, kicker David Buehler, offensive linemen David Arkin, Daniel Loper and Derrick Dockery and defensive end Jason Hatcher.

Out for St. Louis are receiver Brandon Gibson, cornerback Brian Jackson, running back Jerious Norwood, linebacker Ben Leber, tight end Stephen Spach and defensive end C.J. Ah You.

