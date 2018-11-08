Quadruple Military Amputee To Move Into "Smart House"

LAKE OZARK - A quadruple military amputee moved into a comfortable home Thursday, one designed just for him.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Gary Sinise Foundation designed the smart house to give Todd Nicely back his independence.

Nicely was a marine corporal leading his squad back from a security patrol in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED. The first thought that came to Nicely's mind was to not scream so he would not scare his men.

Nicely lost all four limbs in the explosion, but he also lost something else: his independence. The two foundations came together to give it back.

"The functions in the house are going to able me to do a lot more things that I couldn't do in a non-handicap accessible home," Nicely said.

The smart home has adjustable height cabinets, an elevator, a workout room for physical therapy, touch-sense faucets and a "man cave."

Nicely said it was the little things in the house that will help the most.

"The little things that people wouldn't think about, like (no) handles and levers, because I can't use doorknobs," Nicely said.

Nicely said the new home will give not only him his independence back, but also his wife's.

"Just letting my wife be able to leave home and not have to worry about if I am going to be able to get something to eat," he said.

Nicely and his wife got the keys to the new home on Thursday during a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony.