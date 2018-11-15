Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating about 300 new jobs.
Quaker Window Products said Thursday it will construct the plant.
The company already employs about 1,000 people at its Freeburg factory.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Quaker plans to buy more than 100 acres of land in Eldon for its 200,000-square-foot factory.
Quaker spokesman Bill Sifflard said the factory will manufacture aluminum windows for commercial use.
Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the plant opening next fall.
More News
Grid
List
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook said it's making progress on detecting hate speech, graphic violence and other violations of its... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Employment providers, state agencies and employers serving people with disabilities across the state came together to learn how... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ceres, the statue that stood on top of the State Capitol for 94 years, touched ground Thursday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bronze statue called Ceres will spend the next year being cleaned and touched up for conservation... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's unemployment rate has hit a tied record low. Data released Thursday from the... More >>
in
MAGALIA, Calif. (AP) — Cool weather helped fire crews gain ground Thursday against the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century,... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Two buses carrying students and staff from Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School was involved in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ordered bond to be revoked Wednesday for a man charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - A judge sentenced a Moberly man to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The number of kids in need is growing, according to the only foster care and adoption association... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ceres, the bronze statue that sits on top of the Capitol Building, will come to ground level... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Veterans at Moberly Correctional Center say a program designed to reconnect former servicemen to their military values has... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers participated in the annual Dry Snow Run to practice routes for the winter season Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Medical marijuana may play a part in the reduction of opioid usage, supporters say. According to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mike Veny experienced trouble with mental health throughout his childhood. Instead of letting his negative past consume him,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department recently announced their decision to end its Community Outreach Unit and some citizens are... More >>
in
GARDEN CITY - An entire police department is out of a job Wednesday morning without notice. According to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A new report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) found a decrease in the number of new... More >>
in