Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating about 300 new jobs.

Quaker Window Products said Thursday it will construct the plant.

The company already employs about 1,000 people at its Freeburg factory.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported Quaker plans to buy more than 100 acres of land in Eldon for its 200,000-square-foot factory.

Quaker spokesman Bill Sifflard said the factory will manufacture aluminum windows for commercial use.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the plant opening next fall.