Quality Time with Shopping

"I thought it would be fun to bring kids out and finally enjoy the cool day here today. I think it's great there's something fun for whole family to do," she said.

Members of Northgate decided to hold the memorial day to benefit the community. The shopping center started the tradition in 2001 and had tremendous support from the community. This year's turnout was no different, more than 500 people attended the celebration.

"This event is a chance for us to get back to the community to thank them for shopping with our businesses and with our center and to make more people to aware of the center out here and bring more people out to shop," said Nancy Meals, president of Northgate Association.

It started with a live band and had lots of fun events, including barrel rides, bowling, face painting, and massages. Shoppers also had the chance to win prizes by participating in all the events. They're not only having fun but having a meaningful purpose.

They'll donate all the money they make to Safe Passage, a sheltered home for abused families. The Randolph County Sheriff and Fire Department also showed their support to the community.