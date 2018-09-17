Quarry Park Drive Burglary

One of the residents awoke when the suspect attempted to steal property in the residence. He then confronted the suspect, who fled the scene on foot. A white sedan was then seen leaving the area just after the suspect fled. The victims reported no injuries, and only a laptop computer was stolen.



The suspect is described as a white male,approximately 20-25 years in age with a tall and slender build. He was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt and a tattoo on his right bicep.



Anyone who has information about this suspect is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573)875-8477.