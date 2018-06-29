Quarterback Maty Mauk reinstated with Mizzou Tigers

COLUMBIA - Quarterback Maty Mauk was reinstated to the Missouri Tiger football team Tuesday after a four game suspension.

On Sept. 29, Mizzou Athletics announced Mauk would be suspended indefinitely for "disciplinary reasons related to violation of team policies."

The Tigers have lost their last three games without Mauk. The team is 4-4 for the season.

Mauk is 17-5 as a starter in his Tiger career. Mizzou is expected to release Mauk's depth chart Sunday.