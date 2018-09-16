Questions about Riverview Gardens Transfer Plans

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The decision by Riverview Gardens School District officials to bus students to the Mehlville School District is raising concerns in both suburban St. Louis districts.

A Missouri Supreme Court decision last month allows students in unaccredited school districts like Riverview Gardens and Normandy in St. Louis County to transfer to higher-performing districts in the same or adjoining counties. The failing district must pay tuition and provide transportation.

Earlier, Normandy decided to bus to the Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County.

As for Riverview Gardens, some parents told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the Mehlville district, several miles to the south, was picked to deter parents from opting to transfer their children. Meanwhile, Mehlville's superintendent says most classrooms there are already at capacity.