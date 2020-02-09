Questions Remain One Week Away from Exchange Kick Off

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 24 2013 Sep 24, 2013 Tuesday, September 24, 2013 9:43:00 PM CDT September 24, 2013 in News
By: Matt Evans, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Whether you call it "Obamacare" or the Affordable Care Act, it seems like the federal health care law is here to stay.

"Congress passed it - the president signed it - and the supreme court upheld it. It's the law of the land. And it's not within our power to rewrite federal laws, even if we wanted to," said Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon during his State of the State address earlier this year.

But Missouri lawmakers have grappled with that reality - pushing back on almost everything in the law. It started in 2010 soon after congress passed the law. That's when lawmakers passed House Bill 1764 that would reject the federal mandate to buy health insurance. Later that year, Proposition C passed with a nearly three to one margin of victory. Marking republican's first big win in the state against the federal health care law.

"It's a huge statement, you can't deny that and Missouri is the first in the nation so it will be interesting to see how the other states in this nation progress and follow suit," said Rep. Jeanie Riddle, R-Mokane, in 2010.

A year passed and lawmakers pushed back again when they learned Governor Nixon's administration planned to take federal money to set up a state-based health insurance exchange. That drew staunch criticism from Republican lawmakers.

"What are we doing here?" asked then-Sen. Luann Ridgeway, R-Smithville. "They're just going completely over our head, the constitution's out the window, the republic is dissolved and we're gonna have a dictatorship by fiat that they're going to do this regardless of what we're doing. Talk about the height of arrogance."

Then in 2012, Sen. Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, sponsored Senate Bill 464 that would prevent Missouri from setting up a state-based exchange without legislative approval. Once again, lawmakers passed and the voters overwhelmingly approved the measure. Leaving Governor Nixon out of options.

"Based on current state law and the federal deadline the state based option is not on the table for Missouri," said Nixon in a press conference after the 2012 elections.

After the dust settled, Missouri is now one of 27 states that chose not to set up a state-based insurance exchange.

Missouri's northern neighbor, Iowa decided to partner up with the federal government to set up its exchange. While to the east, Kentucky decided to set up its own without the help of the federal government.

Experts say they aren't sure how much that will matter in the long run, there's still a lot of questions about the exchange.

"If you're a federally facilitated exchange state you probably will go to the same website. Again, we don't know. We haven't seen models on this, we don't know rates, we have a week to go and we just don't know," said Larry Case, the Executive Vice President of the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents.

But one thing is for certain, when Oct. 1 comes one of the cornerstones of the federal health care law will be in place in the state of Missouri.

More News

Grid
List

Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
CUBA, MISSOURI — An unnamed man is dead and a Cuba police officer is injured after a domestic disturbance on... More >>
58 minutes ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 11:45:00 AM CST February 09, 2020 in News

China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
BEIJING (AP) — China's virus death toll rose by 89 on Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 9:31:02 AM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country
Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country
FULTON - On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to 54 Country for "Dancing for a Cure" event. The... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 6:17:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PLATTE COUNTY (AP) - A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband.... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver who caused a crash that killed three people plead guilty in an Indiana courtroom on... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 4:12:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against the Hallsville man who crashed his pickup truck into a Boone County deputy’s... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 3:40:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Over a thousand emergency responders train in Columbia this weekend
Over a thousand emergency responders train in Columbia this weekend
Jim Brockett, a firefighter with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, traveled over 200 miles from Branson to train... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 2:33:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

True/False countdown begins, organizers host sneak peek seminar
True/False countdown begins, organizers host sneak peek seminar
COLUMBIA - The countdown for the annual True/False Film Fest has begun, and festival organizers hosted a question and answer... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:48:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Three people arrested after drug investigation in Callaway
Three people arrested after drug investigation in Callaway
CALWOOD - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a drug investigation in the Calwood area on Friday... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:43:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
SPRINGFIELD - Authorities in southwestern Missouri say a man on the side of a rural highway near Springfield has been... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:09:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Fulton hosts disc golf tournament for local charity
Fulton hosts disc golf tournament for local charity
FULTON - Disc golfers started a chilly Saturday morning with snow under their boots and discs in their hands. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 10:55:00 AM CST February 08, 2020 in News

CPS Announces Tonya Henry as new Derby Ridge principal
CPS Announces Tonya Henry as new Derby Ridge principal
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education has recommended Tonya Henry to serve as the principal at Derby Ridge Elementary... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 8:59:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 7:31:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski released information Friday regarding his decision not to charge the man... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:51:29 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
COLUMBIA- A legal expert is weighing the four year sentence of James Pleasant. KOMU 8 News received hundreds of comments... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
COLUMBIA - The American Heart Association sponsored a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness of heart disease and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
HARTSBURG - Flooding is a familiar word for many mid-Missouri farmers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday. Michael Anderson III, 28,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 45°
2pm 47°
3pm 49°
4pm 48°