Quick Actions Save Student's Life After Seizures

FLORISSANT (AP) - Quick action by staff at a suburban St. Louis middle school are being credited with saving the life of a student.

Florissant police disclosed the incident Tuesday, though it happened on March 31 at Cross Keys Middle School in St. Louis County.

School resource officer Kim Berry responded after a student began having seizures in the gymnasium. By the time Berry got there the student was not breathing and had no pulse.

Berry and physical education teacher Scott McMurry began CPR, and the principal and nurse arrived with an Automated External Defibrillator. The AED delivered one shock to the student to restart his heart. Berry and McMurry then continued CPR until the student began breathing on his own.

The student was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.