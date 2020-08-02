Quincy, Ill. police arrest one suspect in deadly Mexico home invasion

QUINCY, Ill. - One suspect in a deadly Audrain County home invasion was arrested Friday night.

Quincy Police said Saturday morning Deyton Fisher, 22, of Mexico, Missouri, is in custody on charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.

Prosecutors charged three men in July in connection to a deadly June 27 home invasion.

Police say the men forcibly entered a home in the 800 block of West Street in Mexico before shooting and killing 25-year-old Chance Davis inside.

Police believe the two at-large suspects: Timothy Midgyett, 25, and Sadiq Moore, 23, are also in the Quincy area.

The Pike County Sheriff's Department stopped Midgyett in July where they say he drove off and led deputies on a chase before getting away.

Midgyett and Moore have outstanding warrants for their arrest on charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and burglary.