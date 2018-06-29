Quinn Disappointed by Inaction on Pension Crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he's very disappointed in Illinois legislators, particularly Republicans, for not taking action on the state's pension problem.

Illinois lawmakers adjourned a special session Friday without making any progress on the state's massive pension crisis.

Quinn says legislators need to show some "political fortitude."

The democratic governor says he isn't giving up on overhauling the pension system and its fast-growing costs.

He says he will build support with taxpayers and voters so they will put pressure on lawmakers to take action. Quinn wouldn't provide details of the grassroots campaign he promised to organize.

Pension legislation has been stalled since the end of May, when the General Assembly ended amid bitter accusations and a last-minute decision not to call the chief proposal for a vote.