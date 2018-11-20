Quinn Next Up for Chiefs on QB Merry-Go-Round

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Brady Quinn is getting another shot on the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback merry-go-round.

Coach Romeo Crennel announced Wednesday that Quinn will start Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, regaining the job he lost when he sustained a concussion against Oakland.

Quinn was cleared to play last week against Cincinnati and came on in the second half for the ineffective Matt Cassel, who was the starter early in the season before sustaining his own concussion.

That thrust Quinn, a former first-round draft pick, into the starting lineup against Tampa Bay, and when Cassel was cleared to play, Crennel decided to stick with Quinn on a permanent basis.

He lasted less than a quarter before getting hurt against the Raiders on October 28.