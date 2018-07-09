Quintet Entertains Audience with Music, Hats

COLUMBIA - MU's music department faculty entertained a Monday night audience with a brass quintet concert. The two-hour concert was at Whitmore Hall.

The five faculty members played traditional songs from the 1800s to music created by modern-day composers. The group also entertained the audience of more than 100 by changing hats every song.

The ensemble regularly performs at various conventions, schools, and events.