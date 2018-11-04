Quinton's Fall Victim Still in Critical Condition
COLUMBIA - Nineteen year old Kelsi Poe remains in critical condition after falling over Quinton's indoor stair well Saturday evening. Police say Poe went to the bar with a group of her friends, but only one saw the fall. The other friends say they only saw her after it had happened.
Police immediately took Poe to University Hospital, where her blood alcohol content was immediately measured at four times the legal limit. Jessie Haden said Poe's condition "was not only a contributing factor but probably THE factor in the fall". Police are still conducting interviews to find answers to questions, such as where Poe consumed the alcohol.
Police estimate the stairwell to be about 15 feet tall. Columbia Police Department's Jessie Haden said, "It's almost a case of where you'd have to lean over it really, to fall over it. It's not something that could happen really easily."
Police are still investigating the incident.
