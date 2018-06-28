Quinton's set for demolition

COLUMBIA - Demolition of Quinton's Bar & Deli was scheduled to take place Monday morning but has been delayed until later in the week.

According to Quinton's management, the demolition was planned for Monday, April 4 but got pushed back because workers were still clearing out equipment from the business.

The scheduled demolition comes a week after developers knocked down James Apartments in order to clear land to build a new student apartment complex.

The demolitions will result in closures of sidewalks and streets around the construction site. South Tenth Street and the alleyway between Ninth Street and Tenth Street were closed Monday.

Once the demolition on Quinton's starts, Locust Street will close in both directions between Ninth and Tenth streets, in addition to sidewalk closures in front of Quinton's and Britches on Ninth Street.

The closures are expected to last until at least April 13 following the demolition. A map of the closures can be found here.