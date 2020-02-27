Quintuplets Doing Fine

ST. LOUIS - Pete and Jenny Ferrill call the births of their quintuplets a miracle. The Danville, Ill., couple were stunned to learn they were having quints. Doctors, nurses and other staffers at Barnes-Jewish Hospital performed two trial runs before the Dec. 21 births by using bags of saline as the babies to rehearse how to deliver each one. The two girls and three boys each weighed just over three pounds. All are doing well, although one girl is still breathing with a ventilator. The babies are expected to stay in intensive care at St. Louis Children's Hospital for several more weeks.