Race at a Turtle's Pace

It also had something many races don't -- turtles.

Even after 31 years of turtle racing, Art Seidenberg hasn't missed one race on Lone Elm Road in Bunceton.

"This is a big town, theres 50 people living in this town," said Seidenberg, founder of the race.

This Memorial Day traditon is 163 turtles strong this year, more than ever before.

However, race day jitters affect each turtle's personality a little differently.

"Pretty much when nobody's around it comes out, so I think we're in trouble," one racer said.

Organizers provided 25 extra turtles so that everyone could enter the race with their very own turtle. Regardless of how many wins and losses racers have, they keep coming back.

"I never win, I dont think I've ever won, but my turtle was so close today," said Erica Kahle, another racer.

Organizers also handed out awards for the oldest and youngest participants.