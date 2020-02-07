Race for Missouri attorney general heats up with GOP donors

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general race is heating up as major donors pick sides in an expected Republican primary.

New campaign data show University of Missouri School of Law associate professor Josh Hawley has raised more than $750,000 since entering the race in July. That includes at least $500,000 from members of the wealthy Humphreys family.

Senator Kurt Schaefer raised about $146,000 in cash from July through September. But Schaefer had more than twice the cash to spend, with roughly $1.4 million as of Sept. 30. Hawley had about $718,000 to spend.

Mega-donor Rex Sinquefield has given Schaefer $500,000 since Sept. 30.

Former Cass County prosecutor Teresa Hensley and St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman are seeking the Democratic nomination. They haven't received any donations as large as Schaefer or Hawley.