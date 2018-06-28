Race for Missouri governor draws national party donors

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Democratic and Republican governors associations are dumping money into the Missouri race for governor in the final days leading up to the election.

Campaign finance reports show the Republican Governors Association gave GOP newcomer Eric Greitens $1.5 million on Friday.

That's on top of $2 million the group gave Greitens earlier last week. Greitens is a former Navy SEAL officer and first-time candidate.

The Democratic Governors Association on Thursday gave Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Koster $700,000. Koster is the state's attorney general.

The two candidates are vying to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

The race has been competitive and expensive. National groups are contributing in an effort to win control of the state's top executive seat.

The election is Nov. 8.