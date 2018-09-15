Race Inspires Cycling Craze

Bike shop owner Tom Brinker says Missouri is a great place for people who enjoy biking.

"Cycling in Missouri is very popular, we've got some fantastic trails and roads to ride on," he says. "We have a couple clubs and organizations to help cater to that."

Brinker says people who aren't normally interested in biking are excited about today's race because of the big names that are competing.

"The winner of this year's Tour de France and his time mates and other best cyclists in the world will be here," he says. "It's really a neat event, and we're excited about it."

Along with 2007 Tour de France winner Alberto Contador, big names in the Tour of Missouri bike race include U.S Pro Champion Levi Leipheimer and eight-time Australian time champion Nathan O'Neill.

The Tour will make stops in Jefferson City and St. Charles before finishing in St. Louis this Sunday, Sept. 16.