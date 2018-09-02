Racial Slur Incident at Wash U
AP-MO--Racial Slur,0065'Hate incident' under investigation ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Authorities are investigating a "hate incident" at Washington University. A black student told authorities she returned to her car earlier this month to find a racial slur written in the dust on her window. The student found the slur as she returned to her car in a university lot. She wiped it from her window and called police. The university is investigating. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-12-07 1114CDT
