Racing Championships at the Lake

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Saturday, September 29 2007 Sep 29, 2007 Saturday, September 29, 2007 4:55:24 AM CDT September 29, 2007 in News

When Dan Francis goes to work, he is not in a cubicle.  Dan gets a little more fresh air than what a cubicle can provide.

"That's right. No, cubicles today," said Francis.

However, just try not to get wet. That's because this group of boat enthusiasts is gearing up for this weekend and the Offshore Super Series National Championship powerboat races.

"We have boats that go 90 to 100 to 200 miles per hour," said Kevin Cooper with Pacific Power Racing.

And with the big race on Sunday, preparing for those boats now involves a lot of air and patience.

"We need to give the boats a lot of room so when they come in 3 to 4 wide they have opportunity to spread out," said Francis.

"At the speed they're going they'll cover a football field in about a second," said Cooper.

It's the first time this need for speed hit the lake.

Coordinators said the water race will resemble one on land.

"We're bringing NASCAR to the water," Cooper said.

Organizers say this lake is the perfect spot.

"It makes sense to bring a boat race venue to a boating community."

For Francis the race means one thing.

"Open arms to everybody and tell everyone to come to the lake," said Francis.

Friday night the activities kick off with some live music from 8p.m. until midnight.

Saturday the racers will qualify for six hours starting at 11 a.m.

That is followed by a fireworks show at 8:45 that night.

The big day is Sunday when the national championship races will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 pm.

More News

Grid
List

1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 11:00:13 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

To mask or not to mask? Health department order leaves a question
To mask or not to mask? Health department order leaves a question
COLUMBIA - As businesses began to reopen this week in Boone County, many were left to decide for themselves... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, May 09 2020 May 9, 2020 Saturday, May 09, 2020 9:53:00 AM CDT May 09, 2020 in News

MU seniors host their own senior sendoff
MU seniors host their own senior sendoff
COLUMBIA – Rooted in the history of the University of Missouri are traditions dating back to the school's opening in... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed
Summer events left with question marks on how to proceed
COLUMBIA - Summer 2020 remains a question mark due to COVID-19, especially for those hosting large community events. The... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services
Columbia painting company now offering disinfecting services
COLUMBIA - Many businesses are having to change how they operate due to COVID-19, and AI Painting Plus in Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Mid-Missourians rally to bring awareness to black Georgia man killed while jogging
Mid-Missourians rally to bring awareness to black Georgia man killed while jogging
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians marched and held signs in Columbia on Friday in an effort to bring awareness to a black... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Fulton sees spike in utility bills that isn't just from staying home
Fulton sees spike in utility bills that isn't just from staying home
FULTON - Some Fulton residents opened their April utility bills and saw a higher number than expected. According to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Nearly 600 MU employees scheduled for furloughs
Nearly 600 MU employees scheduled for furloughs
COLUMBIA - MU is continuing to work on covering a $17 million budget gap that was created when Gov. Mike... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 4:11:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the other 31 NFL teams... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 3:24:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in Sports

Some businesses and consumers wary of dine-in despite loosening restrictions
Some businesses and consumers wary of dine-in despite loosening restrictions
COLUMBIA - Many businesses in Columbia have reopened since Boone County and the City of Columbia loosened stay-at-home restrictions. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 3:20:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization to postpone state competitions
Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization to postpone state competitions
MEXICO, Mo. - The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization announced Friday they will postpone the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 2:50:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: New positive case in Boone County
Friday COVID-19 coverage: New positive case in Boone County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Schools, colleges spared in stripped down Missouri budget
Schools, colleges spared in stripped down Missouri budget
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are set to pass a stripped-down budget for the upcoming fiscal year. They face... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 2:09:15 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Missouri House panel dismisses sexual harassment complaint
Missouri House panel dismisses sexual harassment complaint
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House panel has dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against a state lawmaker after an investigation... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 1:58:19 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

New study shows posting edited selfies on social media may make you more at risk for an eating disorder
New study shows posting edited selfies on social media may make you more at risk for an eating disorder
(CNN) -- Turns out, all those selfies we've edited and posted on social media could be more problematic than we... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 1:57:21 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

MU looks at antibody testing for students for fall semester
MU looks at antibody testing for students for fall semester
COLUMBIA - To prepare for the fall, MU is developing a task force for COVID-19 antibody testing and contact... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 12:43:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News

Missouri House, Senate pass 2021 budget
Missouri House, Senate pass 2021 budget
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers in both the Missouri House and Senate voted to pass the 2021 budget Friday afternoon. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 Friday, May 08, 2020 12:43:00 PM CDT May 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 62°
2pm 62°
3pm 63°
4pm 63°