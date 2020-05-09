Racing Championships at the Lake

When Dan Francis goes to work, he is not in a cubicle. Dan gets a little more fresh air than what a cubicle can provide.

"That's right. No, cubicles today," said Francis.

However, just try not to get wet. That's because this group of boat enthusiasts is gearing up for this weekend and the Offshore Super Series National Championship powerboat races.

"We have boats that go 90 to 100 to 200 miles per hour," said Kevin Cooper with Pacific Power Racing.

And with the big race on Sunday, preparing for those boats now involves a lot of air and patience.

"We need to give the boats a lot of room so when they come in 3 to 4 wide they have opportunity to spread out," said Francis.

"At the speed they're going they'll cover a football field in about a second," said Cooper.

It's the first time this need for speed hit the lake.

Coordinators said the water race will resemble one on land.

"We're bringing NASCAR to the water," Cooper said.

Organizers say this lake is the perfect spot.

"It makes sense to bring a boat race venue to a boating community."

For Francis the race means one thing.

"Open arms to everybody and tell everyone to come to the lake," said Francis.

Friday night the activities kick off with some live music from 8p.m. until midnight.

Saturday the racers will qualify for six hours starting at 11 a.m.

That is followed by a fireworks show at 8:45 that night.

The big day is Sunday when the national championship races will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 pm.