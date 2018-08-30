Radiation levels likely higher than thought at bomb plant

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A federal probe indicates that some employees at a now-shuttered south Kansas City bomb-making plant might have been exposed to more radiation than previously known.

The Bannister Federal Complex was built during World War II to make engines for Navy fighter planes but was transitioned to producing parts for nuclear weapons in 1949.

The Kansas City Star reports a group of more than 300 former Kansas City Plant workers have received more than $55 million in compensation for illnesses linked to their work in the 1950s, '60s and '70s. The money went to survivors after workers died in more than half the cases.

Most who applied to the federal government for compensation got nothing, and it's unclear whether the new data will have an impact on future claims.