Radio Station Reports Body Found in Chariton County

CHARITON COUNTY - KMZU 100.7 FM reports that authorities found a body on Friday that some believe are the remains of Wanda Jean Boxley.

The article appearing on the station's site is listed in full:

By Sarah Scott - KMZU Radio

"A body was found Friday in Chariton County.

Chariton County Coroner Larry Breshears released this statement:

'On today's date, an unidentified human remains was found in rural Chariton County. The death is under investigation. An autopsty will be held at the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday.'

A KMZU caller has reported the body of Wanda Jean Boxley was found on Friday. A posting on a Facebook group dedicated to finding the missing Laclede woman reads:

'We have been notified that Mamaw's body has been found. We want to thank each and every one of you for the thoughts, prayers, keeping the search going and helping us stay strong.'

Wanda Jean Boxley, 82, was last seen at a gas station in the Brookfield area on November 16th."



Here is a link to the station's article, http://www.kmzu.com/body-found-in-chariton-co/

In addition, KOMU spoke with Breshears on Sunday and he reiterated the same statement from Friday.

He said, "On Friday, an unidentified human remains was found in rural Chariton County. The death is under investigation. An autopsy will be held at the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday."

Breshears said he could not give any further comments at this time and the Chariton County Sheriff's Department said it could not release any information until Monday at the earliest.