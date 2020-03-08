Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon raised $243,384 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital this week.
Children's Miracle Network, Zimmer Radio Group and the Missouri Credit Union hosted the radiothon inside the lobby of Women's and Children's Hospital this Thursday and Friday.
According to a press release from MU Health, all proceeds will stay in central Missouri to help patients at Children's Hospital.
Patients and families who have been impacted by Children's Hospital shared their stories during the radiothon, which was broadcast on 93.9 FM, 94.3 FM, 99.3 FM and 106.9 FM.
