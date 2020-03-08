Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital

COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon raised $243,384 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital this week.

According to a press release from MU Health, all proceeds will stay in central Missouri to help patients at Children's Hospital.

Patients and families who have been impacted by Children's Hospital shared their stories during the radiothon, which was broadcast on 93.9 FM, 94.3 FM, 99.3 FM and 106.9 FM.